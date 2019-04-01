Unconventional bhakti

Bhakti is explained as the expression of love towards God in one’s heart that naturally flows in the form of actions. For instance, the extent and intensity of love to the Lord that springs in Kannappan translates itself into a spontaneous act of worship that does not conform to the traditional modes adopted by devotees. Yet his devotion meets the highest standards and hence is accepted by the Lord. It only shows that the Lord looks into the heart of the devotee and acknowledges the love surging in it, pointed out Sri B. Damodhara Dikshitar in a discourse. Kannappan is born in a family of hunters. He is proficient in hunting animals. He is basically simple and unlearned. Once when he goes hunting with his companions, he kills a boar. They start cooking it and he goes in search of water.

As he nears a mountain range, where he is told abides a God who removes all human failings, he is moved by some strange feeling within him. Sekkizhar describes the inner transformation in him when he goes up the hill and sees the God. It is as if a great burden has been lifted off his shoulders. He embraces the linga form and is unwilling to leave the Lord alone. Who will give Him food, he wonders. He promises the Lord that he will quickly bring the tasty meat for Him. He selects the best pieces of the cooked meat after testing it for taste. He plucks the wild flowers and takes water from the river in his mouth and worships the Lord thus.

Though this way of worship is totally shocking and opposed to tradition, the Lord is pleased, thereby endorsing the fact that selfless love is the most essential element in Bhakti. It is no wonder that Adi Sankara and a host of devotees such as Manikkavachagar are inspired by Kannappan’s unique display of devotion.