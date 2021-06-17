Unchanging Varadaraja

17 June 2021 22:04 IST

Kooratazhvan, in his Varadaraja Stavam, points out that Varadaraja, like Brahman, is unchanging, said Valayapet Ramachariar, in a discourse. Visishtadvaita philosophy explains the sareera-sareeri relationship between the Supreme One and the Universe. All sentient and non-sentient constitute His body. When we talk of sareera (body), we know that it is subject to change. Chetana and achetana also change. And if they are His body, how can we say He is changeless? The answer is simple. Take a human being. His body changes appearance as he ages. But his atma remains the same. In the same way, if the Universe is the body, and the Supreme One is the atma, then how can changes in the Universe affect the atma? So, the Paramatma remains the same. And so does Varadaraja. Varadaraja is Ananta — His auspicious qualities are immeasurable. He is nitya — ever present. He is niravadhi — without boundaries to limit Him. He is nirupamam — present in everything.

Vedanta Desika, while praising Varadaraja, recalls His Narasimha avatara, and says that while He jumped out of a pillar to save Prahlada, He is present in everything, everywhere. Kooratazhvan says Varadaraja possesses the quality of santam. The word has many meanings. One meaning is anukula. The Lord is always anukula (kind) towards His devotees. Another meaning is bhogya. If we take this meaning bhogya, then it means Varadaraja is always pleasing. And Varadaraja can easily be seen and worshipped by all. In Varadaraja Panchasat, Vedanta Desika says because of His karuna (mercy), Varadaraja chose to stay in Hastigiri, so that all beings can worship Him. Human beings have a mix of the three gunas — sattva, rajas and tamas. But Varadaraja has only sattva guna, for He is Parabrahman.

