Unchanging Brahman

February 15, 2023 05:22 am | Updated 05:22 am IST

In his Varadaraja Stava, Kooratazhvan celebrates the auspicious qualities of Lord Varadaraja. We speak of people as good or bad according to the qualities they possess. Those with an abundance of good qualities are termed good persons. But why do we consider certain qualities to be good? It is because Lord Narayana has these qualities, said Kazhiyur B. Devarajan in a discourse. So these qualities acquire the “good” tag, because they are present in the Lord. His qualities cannot be described even by the Vedas. The Supreme One is the cause of the Universe. He is Jagat Kaaranatva. He is nirvikaara, that is unchanging. Achetana, that is, non-sentient entities undergo change. But the atma is unchanging. So the body that a jivatma inhabits might change in different births, but the jivatma remains the same. If the jivatma is born as an ant, it will have the jnana of an ant. If it is born as a deva, it will have the jnana of a deva. If it is born as a human being, it will have jnana accordingly. But even here, not all human beings have jnana. Some have jnana and some do not.

So while an achetana or non-sentient entity has svaroopa vikaara, and changes form, an atma has svabhaava vikaara. In other words, a jivatma does not change form. But according to the birth it takes, it can have different levels of jnana. But the Supreme One does not have any kind of vikaara. He does not have svaroopa vikaara like non-sentient entities. Nor does He have svabhava vikaara like sentient entities. In Visishtadvaita philosophy, the entire Universe is considered the body of the Supreme One. So if we take this sareera sareeri bhava, then as in the case of the jivatma and the body, we can see that the Universe changes, but the Lord who is its atma does not change.