Uma, bestower of mukti

Abirami Bhattar addresses Goddess Parvathi by many of Her names. In verse 10 of his Abirami Andadi, he calls out to Her as Uma. In this verse, he talks about the Vedas, and so, the name Uma is most appropriate here. The pranava mantra has the letters, a, u and m, all three of which are found in the name Uma. In fact, the name Uma is called Devi Pranava, said M.A. Manickavelu in a discourse. She is the One who leads atmas to the limitless Lord Siva. She has a yellow hue. The letter ‘u’, is used to call someone. ‘Ma’ is the letter used to stop someone. Parvathi decided to perform penance, but her mother Mena tried to stop Her. Hence She is Uma, says Kanda Puranam. She set forth to perform penance at the tender age of six. A six-year-old girl is referred to as Uma, and hence again the name is apt for Her.

Bhattar reminds us of Her birth in the Himalayas. She grants us mukti, and the resultant joy. The joy that comes from mukti is without limit. It is like light that does not cast a shadow. There is no increase or decrease in this joy, which is not shared with others, or divided among many. Each individual liberated atma enjoys this bliss which has no end. Bhattar refers to Her as ‘mukti ananda.” One of her thousand names in Lalitha Sahasranama is “mukti roopini.”

In our lives, we face many sorrows, which are due to our past karma. If a person worships Ambal, and earns Her mercy, then the consequences of his sins lose their intensity, and She gives him the strength to face whatever problems come his way. In verse 11 of Abirami Andadi, Bhattar again repeats the idea that She is the embodiment of ananda, and that She gives us ananda. He also says She is the embodiment of jnana, and She imparts jnana to Her devotees. She resides in their hearts, dispelling confusion.