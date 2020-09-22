Uddhava’s doubts cleared

22 September 2020 22:34 IST

Srimad Bhagavatam details Lord Krishna’s advice to Uddhava. Uddhava asks Lord Krishna a series of questions, which the Lord answers, said P.T. Seshadri in a discourse. Uddhava wants to know the meaning of yama, niyama, sama, dama, titiksha, dhrti, daana, tapas, saurya, satya, saucha, dhana, yajna, bala, aiswarya, laabha, vidya, jugupsa, sukha and duhkha. The Lord says that yama is of twelve types. Ahimsa, satya, asteya (not stealing), being detached, being self-controlled, not accumulating wealth, believing in Brahman, Brahmacharya, not talking much, having an unwavering mind, having patience and being fearless are the twelve types of yama, says the Lord. Niyama is of twelve types — purity of mind, purity of body, japa, tapas, honouring guests, worshipping God, bathing in sacred rivers and visiting pilgrim centres, helping others, being content with what God has given you and serving one’s Acharya.

Tranquillity of mind comes from focusing on the Lord always. Dama is keeping the senses under control. Titiksha is to bear troubles patiently. Dhrti is control over one’s tongue and indriyas. Not hurting any form of life and offering protection where needed is daana. Giving up desires is tapas. Saurya means bravery and the Lord says that it means conquering one’s evil tendencies. Seeing everyone as equal and being non discriminatory is satya. Rta refers to the pleasing and truthful words of sadhus. Saucha is being unattached to the results of the karmas that one does. What you give to others is dhana (wealth). The Lord says that He Himself is yajna. Whatever havis is offered in a yaga, it reaches Him. He is yajna svaroopa. Doing pranayama is bala. Serving the Lord is aiswarya. Bhakti towards the Lord is laabha. Knowing that the body and the atma are different is vidya.

