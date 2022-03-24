Udanga sees Visvaroopa

One of Lord Krishna’s Visvaroopas is described in the Asvamedhika Parva of the Mahabharata, said P. T. Seshadri in a discourse. Sage Udanga and Krishna meet as Krishna is returning to Dwaraka after the Kurukshetra war. The sage asks Krishna if He managed to prevent war between the Kauravas and Pandavas. Krishna says that despite His best efforts He was unable to stop the war. This was because everything happens according to karma, Krishna explains. The Kauravas took the path of adharma and therefore, they lost their lives. The Pandavas kept to the dharmic path, even when doing so was difficult. Hence they succeeded in the war, explains Krishna. But Udanga is not convinced. So Krishna elaborates on His Supremacy.

Krishna says, “Human beings, gandharvas and asuras come from me. I cause the deluge. Punishing those who do not adhere to dharma and protecting those who do is also my responsibility. In every yuga, I reveal what dharma is, so that the world may benefit. Through the Sastras I reveal what dharma is. Do you still doubt My Supremacy?”

Udanga replies that he knows Krishna is the cause of the Universe. But as a human being he is unable to envisage the true svarupa of the Lord. He requests Krishna to reveal His true form so that he will never have any questions regarding Krishna’s greatness. Krishna then shows Udanga His Visvaroopa. Udanga remarks that when he sees Krishna’s Cosmic form, he realises how he has suffered due to his karma. We can infer from Udanga’s words that seeing the Lord’s divine form can rid us of our karma. Udanga sees that Krishna’s head covers the entire sky; His face has the brightness of a thousand suns; His hands are in all directions. Udanga realises that only the Lord can save him, and asks the Lord to resume His normal form.