Tyagaraja’s Rama bhakti

January 30, 2024

Internalising Rama, as shown by Saint Tyagaraja, by focusing one’s faculties upon Him and chanting his nama, is guaranteed to help realise the Lord and attain moksham, said Suchithra Balasubramanian in a discourse.

He lived his entire life exemplifying Rama bhakti. Born in Tiruvarur, not a day passed without his immersing himself in Rama’s stellar qualities. He had no other ambition but to serve the Lord, sing His praises and chant His name: he chanted Rama nama 96 crore times. For Tyagaraja, life on earth was not defined by material quest, but by the spiritual goal of total supplication to the highest power.

Throughout the ages, the average person is governed by basic wants, but Tyagaraja strongly believed that one’s mission should be to conduct oneself in such a manner as to receive Rama anugraham. His musical compositions were a free flowing river of devotion, appealing to Him for His grace. In the famous kirtanai, Patti viduva radhu, he makes a fervent appeal, Aputtina nade nija bhaktini meda katti guttu cederaka brociceyi. (Having constrained me, like a knot in the neck, with true devotion to You from the day I was born, and having protected my honour from being compromised, it is not proper to leave the hand of this Tyagaraja, Your servant, having held it).

One might wonder if devotion alone is enough to get by in this world, and Tyagaraja proved it to be so. He spurned an extremely lucrative offer to compose poems on royalty, considering it a sacrilege to apply his God-given skill on mere mortals. His life continues to teach ordinary people to walk the path of a virtuous life, despite trials and tribulations, by invoking the name of Rama. One need not be musically proficient or an expert in scriptures to reach God. Faith alone is enough.