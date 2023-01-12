Tyagaraja: An indefatigable composer

January 12, 2023 05:03 am | Updated January 11, 2023 06:50 pm IST

From 1941, when the Tyagabrahma Aradhana Mahotsava Sabha began organising the annual festival of Tyagaraja in Tiruvaiyaru in a grand manner, lakhs of devotees converge on the town in Thanjavur district to experience the vibrant music and inhale the air breathed by the saint composer. Born on May 4, 1767, Tyagaraja showed no inclination towards worldly goods and pleasures. Instead led an austere life, meditating, thinking and uttering Rama namam as a way of life, convinced it was the only way to reach His feet. A number of distinguished writers have interpreted his life, music and traced his musical journey dedicated to thinking and serving God, said E. Sindhuja in a musical discourse.

One can say there were two Tyagarajas: the Rama bhakta, to whom nothing else mattered except thinking of Him and reliving his avatar. The other Tyagaraja was the highly talented musicologist and composer (on Rama), whose musical renderings became famous all over India in his lifetime. And Tyagaraja, in utter simplicity and devotion, sang, “ Dasarathe ni runamu”. Tyagaraja, who was tasked to recite Rama Namam 96 crore times by Ramakrishna Yatindra from Kanchipuram, was known to sit and chant the name every afternoon in the very temple where Appar, the Saivite saint, had the darshan of Siva. During this phase, he was blessed to have had a vision of Rama multiple times.

As a human being, Tyagaraja was devoid of jealousy and encouraged all musicians. When Goplalakrishna Bharati visited him in Tiruvaiyaru, Tyagaraja wondered if Bharati had composed any song in Abhogi. Bharati had not, but the next morning he sang, “ Sabhapatikku veru deivam” and won much praise from Tyagaraja. He was harsh only when he was asked to sing paeans of the king. “ Nidhi chala sugama,” he retorted. In the composition Chakkaniraja, he says “when there is the royal road of Rama bhakti leading to eternal bliss, why seek the bylanes?” An indefatigable composer, he knew his end was nearing 10 days prior to the hour and prepared accordingly for his siddhi.