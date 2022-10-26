Tulasi — dear to Kesava

Nammazhvar, in his Thiruviruttam, points to the sacredness of tulasi, said P.T. Seshadri, in a discourse. Nammazhvar imagines himself to be Parankusa Nayaki, a girl pining for Krishna’s love. Parankusa Nayaki’s anxious mother sends for a woman fortune teller and asks her to suggest a remedy for her daughter’s problem. The fortune teller says that what ails her daughter is no ordinary disease, and ordinary medicines will be of no use. Tulasi is the only medicine that will help, says the fortune teller. She advises Parankusa Nayaki’s mother to place around her daughter’s neck a tulasi garland that has adorned the Lord. Or she could place a tulasi leaf on her head. Even a tulasi stalk can be placed on her head. Or the root of the tulasi plant can be put on her head. Even the soil in which a tulasi plant grew can be placed on her head and will cure her, says the fortune teller.

Padma Purana has the story of tulasi’s birth. When the milky ocean was churned and nectar was obtained, an auspicious drop of water from Lord Narayana’s eyes fell into the nectar pot and tulasi came from this. Padma Purana has a sloka which begins with the words “tulasi amrita janmaasi,” where not only is tulasi’s birth from nectar mentioned, but the purpose of her birth is also mentioned. The sloka says that tulasi is dear to Lord Kesava, and that she is being plucked only to be offered to Kesava. The sloka ends with a prayer for tulasi’s blessings. Prahlada recites this sloka in Padma Purana and says it should be recited before plucking tulasi leaves. Manavala Mamunigal quotes this sloka in his Jeeyar Thiruvaradhana krama, although he does not mention Padma Purana explicitly. Manavala Mamunigal too says this sloka must be recited before plucking tulasi leaves.