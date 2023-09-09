Try and try again

September 09, 2023 04:37 am | Updated September 08, 2023 07:05 pm IST

One has to put in effort to attain a goal. This is the advice teachers and parents give students. But even adults often forget this, and tend to get dejected when their efforts fail. Often, a goal is not attained easily. Repeated attempts are needed. If we give up after making a few attempts, we cannot be successful, said R. Narayanan in a discourse. Thiruvalluvar says that determination to continue one’s work results in prosperity, but lack of enthusiastic effort results in poverty. The length of the stalk of the lotus is that of the depth of the water. The extent to which a man rises is proportionate to his hard work and his determination. No matter how many times we destroy a spider web, the spider comes back to spin a new one in place of the one destroyed. We have to learn from the spider. While there may be setbacks, that should not deter us from trying again and again.

Kumaraguruparar in his Needhi Neri Vilakkam says that those who are determined to complete a task will not be affected by physical discomforts; they will not be bothered by hunger; they will not worry about lack of sleep; they will not be affected by the harm that others do to them; they will not pay heed to the amount of time they spend on the task. Trikatukam describes the traits of a person who never wavers, when he is working towards a goal. He never borrows; he never eats without offering food to guests; he is never forgetful. It further says that we should seek the company of such people.

Poet Bharati dreamt of an invention which would make it possible for those living in Kanchi in Tamil Nadu to hear the words of the poets of Kasi. That dream later became a reality, as means of communication improved, due to the efforts of scientists and engineers.

