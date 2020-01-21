Periazhwar and his daughter Andal teach by example the way to serve and worship God. Periazhwar offers fragrant flower garlands to the Lord with great affection, and Andal in addition, offers a unique garland of verses, the Tiruppavai hymns that exude the fragrance of the very essence of the Vedas in simple terms. The structure, form and content of the Tiruppavai hymns emphasise that the aim of life is to be engaged in devoted service to the Lord eternally. One need not be well-versed in the sastras to seek Him; nor do jnana, bhakti, vairagya and viveka depend on one’s birth, status, livelihood, etc.

The verses on the whole instil bhakti bhava that is synonymous with Dasya Bhava, a significant trait fostered in the devout by the Vaishnava tradition, pointed out Sri Srinivasa Gopala Maha Desikan in a discourse. First of all the devotee is trained to see himself as a servant of the Lord and be aware of his status as one treading the journey to salvation. So it follows that the jivatmas’ prime duty is to pay obeisance to the Paramatma, who is the supreme and sole refuge for all. Serving the Lord with simple offerings and with hearts filled with love is no doubt the practice of devotees. But as devotion takes root, one realises like Nammazhwar that true devotion finds fulfilment in serving the devotees of the Lord.

Azhwars too take pride in being at the lowest rung in the hierarchy of servants who serve the Lord. True devotion leads one to believe that the dust from the feet, the ‘adi podi’ of ‘tondars,’ bhaktas, can purify the mind and rid one of sins. Andal shows this bhava as predominant in the Gopis observing the Katyayani vrata in Ayarpadi whose only desire is to nurture their ‘feeling of relation’ with Krishna.