True devotion of Gopikas

August 12, 2023 05:08 am | Updated 05:08 am IST

People toil hard to get comforts, peace and happiness (Sukhani Karmani Karothi lokaha:) but the best way is to fix the mind on God, Sri Madhava Sarma said in a discourse. Sages Narada and Sandilya said bhakti would exist only when people express their deep love and affection towards God. When one does his work without love and affection, it can be called karma. Only when love and affection exist, divine service or kainkaryam will emerge. Gopikas (the cowherdesses) were with love and bhakti towards Lord Krishna and rendered service to Him. They sacrificed everything for the sake of Krishna (Santhyajya sarva vishayani thavapadha moolam, Saranam thvameva Saranam thvameva Mukundha). Because Gopikas treaded the path of righteousness, they could have the glimpse and the blessings of Lord Krishna, who is the embodiment of all dharmas. The devotion of Gopikas was called Gopika Bhavam. They connected to Krishna through their soul and mind.

Gopikas said that like a person who rendered service to his guru, they rendered service to Krishna — the preceptor of the world. When Krishna wanted Gopikas to return to their houses, they told Him to give back their mind and heart which they submitted to Him. They were like a fish out of water. They further said, “You are the refuge to the people who surrendered at your feet (Abhayam sarva Bhuthebyaha).”

They pleaded to Him not to leave them. Lord Krishna said He is ever indebted to their devotion. Like the various stars that surround the moon, Gopikas surrounded Krishna.

The Lord says in the Bhagavad Gita Chapter IX sloka 34, “Manmanaa bhava matbhaktho” — “focus your mind on Me, be My worshipper, engage your mind and regard Me as the supreme goal. You will reach Me.”