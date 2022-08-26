Troubles in Kali yuga

Padma Purana records a conversation between sage Jaimini and sage Vyasa, said P.T. Seshadri in a discourse. Jaimini pays obeisance to sage Vyasa and expresses his worry about Kali yuga. Jaimini says that Kali yuga troubles the world in many ways. First of all, there is the suppression of dharma in Kali yuga,. There are four purusharthas — artha, kama, dharma and moksha. But in Kali yuga, while everyone is obsessed with wealth and enjoyment of the pleasures of life, few think about moksha. Thus the most important purushartha is ignored.

Diseases multiply in this yuga, and human beings have a shorter lifespan than in other yugas. People, therefore, are more concerned about their health. They are not inclined to think about moksha. What is to be done in such circumstances, asks Jaimini. Is there no hope for those who live in Kali yuga?

Vyasa replies that dharma is there in Kali yuga too. Whatever yuga one lives in, one must study the Sastras. A person must seek a good Acharya and learn the sacred texts from him. This is the first step. Gradually, bhakti and jnana will come to a person, who learns from a preceptor. But sinners will not want to hear about the glories of Hari. They will insist that His leelas are just made up stories. They will mock His greatness. They will not stop with this. They will prevent others from describing His leelas, and will also prevent eager listeners from listening to such discourses. Such wicked people will be many in Kali yuga. Their sins are of great magnitude. Sastras warn that these sinners will undergo the torments of naraka for crores of years. But the sins of those who listen to accounts of His leelas will disappear, and they will gradually come out of difficulties and will reach His feet.