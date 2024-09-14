Trivikrama’s gift to Mahabali

When He descended on earth as Vamana and took viswaroopam as Trivikrama, Bhagawan exemplified a quality of mercy that is unparalleled. He showed the world that a good asura, who is charitable, honourable, and values the act of charity as inviolable, is indeed beloved of the Lord, said Damal Perundevi.

When Aditi prayed for the safety of the devas from Mahabali, the Lord took avatar as Vamana. Short in stature, but a colossus in tejas, clad like a Brahmachari and carrying the umbrella and the kamandalam, when He arrived at Mahabali’s yagasala, everyone was left dazzled. Mahabali rushed to wash His feet with water, and later sprinkled the same on his head, a scene brilliantly visualised and narrated by Bhattathiri in Narayaneeyam.

Mahabali, Prahlada’s grandson, asked what alms Vamana sought. Vamana’s response is best described by Kamban: “Moovadimann undel arul [If you have three feet of land, give].” Immediately, Mahabali’s ego reared its head. The asura grabbed a kamandalam of water, but his guru Sukracharya stopped him, saying, “Ma dehi, ma dehi (do not give).” The alms seeker was none other than God Himself, who had come to subdue Mahabali. The king thanked his guru for showing him that God was present, and aided by his wife Vindhyavali, offered Vamana the three feet of land. Vamana at once grew in stature as Trivikrama, spearing the skies, placing one foot there and the second foot below the earth. An enraptured Mahabali lay prostrate on the ground, with his hands folded, his atma filled with bhakti. When Trivikrama wondered where to measure the third foot of land, Mahabali offered his head, in total supplication (atma samarpanam). Trivikrama placed His foot on Mahabali, made him king of the nether world and blessed Him.

