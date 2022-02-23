Trivikrama, the deity of Moola

The deity for the star Moola is Nrrti. A Vedic mantra says that Prajapati performed a homa for the deity of Moola, and prayed for progeny. Whoever performs this homa will be blessed with children and the family line will not die out, said V.S. Karunakarachariar in a discourse. Another Vedic mantra says that the deity for Moola is Prajapati. But if Nrrti is the deity for the star, how can it also be Prajapati? Prajapati is a positive devata, while Nrrti is not. But if you do the caru homa, which Prajapati did, then the negativity of Nrrti gets converted to positivity. And Nrrti becomes Prajapati, and a protector of the people.

When bricks are laid for Vedic altars, a mantra is recited for each of the 27 stars. The mantra for Moola refers to Moola as vicit. And here the Vedas say that the pitrus are the deity for Moola. The reason is that if we please the deity of Moola, then it will protect us like a father. So, here the Vedas refer to Nrrti through the pitru sabda. Interestingly, nowhere do the Vedas use the name Nrrti.

If the Kushmanda homa is performed, all the sins committed over the previous year will be nullified. Vicit is seen as two stars in the sky. The mantra at the end of the Kushmanda homa says that vicit will release us from bondage. Everyone is born with three debts — debts to devas, to one’s ancestors and to rishis. Vicit or Moola will save us from these debts.

Nrrti is the deity of the South Western direction. But the Dvadasa nama panjaram says Vishnu as Trivikrama is the deity of the South West. Nrrti is said to hold a khadga (sword). The Dvadasa nama panjaram says Trivikrama holds a sword. Recital of Vishnu’s names protects us. So, we should worship Trivikrama as the deity of Moola.