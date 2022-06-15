Treasure trove of gunas

Parasara Bhatta was the chief priest in the Srirangam temple. He wrote a work called Sri Guna Ratna Kosa. Kosa in Sanskrit means a box. This box of Parasara Bhatta contains gunas. But whose gunas are there in this box? The qualities of Goddess Sridevi, and particularly Goddess Ranganayaki of Srirangam, constitute the treasure, said Thenthirupperai Aravindalochanan in a discourse.

The Vedas speak of Sri, and we have works like Sri Sukta, Bhu Sukta, Neela Sukta, Sradhha Sukta and Medha Sukta, all of which extol Her. But none could have sung of Her greatness the way Sri Vaishnava Acharyas did. Alavandar was the forerunner in this respect, with his Chatus Sloki. Here in just four verses, he succinctly speaks of Her qualities. The substance of Alavandar’s work was subsequently elaborated by Kooratazhvan in his Sri Stava, which has eleven verses. Later Kooratazhvan’s son Parasara Bhatta elaborated on the same ideas in his Guna Ratna Kosa, which has 61 verses. The first four verses of Guna Ratna Kosa are mangala slokas. If we recite or even listen to a recitation of Guna Ratna Kosa, we will be blessed by Lord Ranganatha. To earn His love, the best way would be for us to recite this work.

In the first verse, Bhatta says that the Lord being responsible for creation, protection and dissolution, is tired after all these activities! But the Goddess’ glances of approval drive away the fatigue! A peacock spreads its feathers when it spots a peahen. Likewise, the Lord’s delight lies in approval from His Consort. Vedanta Desika in his Sri Stuti says that Lakshmi’s feet are adorned with a red dye. Since She resides in Lord Narayana’s chest, Her feet leave a red mark on His chest. It is Her presence on His chest which identifies Him as the Supreme One.