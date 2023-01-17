Treading the virtuous paths

January 17, 2023 02:56 am | Updated 02:56 am IST

We have to lead our life in that manner that God should be pleased to accept us as His devotee. How to lead then such a life. Scriptures say it is very simple by treading two virtuous paths. One is refraining from indulging in proscribed activities and the other is involving oneself in carrying good things. Sri Andal says in Tiruppavai on our behalf that we will not do acts that are not to be performed and will not talk ill of others. “ Seyyadhana Seyyom; Theekuuralai chendrodhome”. Rather we have to take pity and show our sympathy to those who are suffering in their life due to various reasons. Goddess Sita had never complained to Sri Rama of others and even about the sufferings that she had undergone in Asokavanam.

While undertaking good things many obstacles may creep in. Sometimes we may be forced to even give up. Saints and great people are no exception to this but our patience and grit, determination will ultimately yield benefits. It is said in Sri Ramayana that in order to initiate Vibheeshana and Sugreeva in their kingdoms later, Lord Rama postponed His coronation initially.

Sri Ramanuja had to face a great ordeal and a stiff resistance from a section of the people while doing divine service to Lord Ranganatha at Srirangam. Even poison-mixed food was offered but the Acharya emerged unscathed.

Like a lamp glowing in a darkroom, in this dark earth, His great qualities like mercy, compassion, forgiveness, excellence in disposition, radiate to show us the paths to derive the blessings, said Sri Parasara Bhadri Battar swamy in a discourse.