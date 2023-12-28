December 28, 2023 05:16 am | Updated 05:16 am IST

Azhwars, the Vaishnava saints, rendered hymns in Tamil, encompassing the philosophical and theological ideas of the three fundamental doctrines of Vaishnavism. These three are tattva (ultimate reality), hita (the means to attain the same) and purushartha (supreme goal of life). Each of the Azhwars presented these in a manner readily comprehensible to the ordinary man through their hymns dedicated to the Supreme, said Tirukkudanthai Dr. Venkatesh in a discourse.

Poigai Azhwar, Bhuttat Azhwar and Pey Azhwar sang on Vaikunta and Tiruvikrama. Tirumazhisai Azhwar was focused on antartyami, the Lord within us. Kulasekhara Azhwar was dedicated to singing on Rama. Tiruppan Azhwar sang on both the sthalams, Tirumalai and Tirupati. Tirumangai Azhwar rendered pasurams on all the Divya Desams. Lord Krishna was everything to Periazhwar, Andal and Nammazhwar. For his disciple Madhurakavi, Nammazhwar was the ultimate guru and sang on him. However, Tondaradippodi Azhwar believed only in residing in Srirangam, and singing upon Lord Ranganatha. His prayer, “Pachai mamalai pol meni” continues to reverberate in temples and resonate with devotees over the centuries.

Born in Tirumandangudi under the Kettai star in the Tamil month of Margazhi, Tondaradippodi Azhwar established a garden to offer herbs and flowers to the Lord every day. He took pride in being a tolava tondan. He rendered two prabhandams — Tiruppalliezhuchi and Tirumaalai. It is often said that those who do not know Tirumaalai, do not know Tirumaal (Narayanan). Tiruppalliezhuchi is rendered in all the Vaishnava temples every day. He reinforced the efficacy of nama sankirtan. Such is the power of the Lord’s name that if uttered in hell, it turns into heaven! “Namanum Mudgalanum pesa… Naragil ninrargal ketka, naragame sorgamagum” (When Yama and Mudgalan were conversing, the latter simply said, Krishna. At once, hell turned into heaven).