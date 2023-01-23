Tiruppavai, the seed of all Vedas

January 23, 2023 05:32 am | Updated January 22, 2023 07:51 pm IST

God is the root of all Vedas. A seed may be very small but big plants and trees sprout rom it. Tiruppavai by Andal is like a seed. Brahmam, from where did everything start, is explained in it. Sri Ramanuja says only Sri Andal can give full commentary. The Acharya was little afraid of giving his explanations, thereby implying it is so deep, expansive and vast. It is said that those who do not understand the five times five plus five (Iyaindhum aindum) pasurams are just a burden in this world.

Sri Andal had given a scientific, pragmatic and systematic approach to her work, said Dr. Sudha Seshaian in a discourse. The first five pasurams give a summary or an abstract of what she wanted to explain. Next ten about waking up everyone and the remaining fifteen about praying and worshipping the Lord.

The devotees are greater than God Himself and we have to show all respect and reverence to them. We should circumambulate the court surrounding the inner shrine of a temple, called prakaras, and enter the main shrine. By going round, all the external matters get exterminated from our mind and the mind becomes pure while standing before Him. Moreover in the prakaras, the devotees of God (Bhagavathas) may be present and prostrating them first, we go to the shrine. The Gopikas had a staunch belief that God was with them always. We should develop that kind of belief and have the feeling that God is always with us and He protects us. We should remember always that our life chariot is driven by Him like Lord Krishna to Arjuna.