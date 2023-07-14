Three qualities for devotion 

July 14, 2023 04:22 am | Updated 04:22 am IST

Man behaves as if he is independent and that he needs no help from anyone. He believes he can achieve whatever he wants and tries to overcome hurdles with intelligence. He comes to realise only when he fails to succeed that nothing can be achieved without the help of God. Devotion is the best medium to derive the benign blessings. Sages and saints have prescribed many methods to develop and practice devotion.

Smt. Desa Mangayarkarasi said in a discourse that devotion should be characterised by a constant remembrance of God, coupled with deep faith. Vacillation is repugnant to the concept of devotion because the mind is fickle and it loses concentration. Saivaite saint Sri Ramalinga Adigalar cites three important qualities for devotion (ninaindhu ninaindhu — unarndhu unarndhu — negizhndhu negizhndhu). The saint says we have to ever keep in our mind that nothing can be achieved without His resolve and grace (ninaindhu). We should try to realise Him through our mind and soul by constant and steadfast devotion. It can be only experienced but cannot be explained as it is a subjective phenomenon (unarndhu). We turn rapturous and exalted by always thinking of Him (negizhndhu).

Just as juice can be extracted only from a well-ripened fruit, the “bakthi rasam” will flow out of the people who are intensely devoted. What ultimately holds in life is devotion to God which leads to salvation. Saint Vallalar had shed joyful tears by ever thinking of Lord Nataraja and praised Him as “Arul Amudhe” (elixir of compassion) and “Nan Nidhiye” (treasure trove of good qualities).