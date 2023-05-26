May 26, 2023 01:57 am | Updated May 25, 2023 06:57 pm IST

Anger can only lead to self destruction. Even great sages and saints have been intemperate. Our Bhagavatha Purana says that as with God’s many avatars, His presence on earth as Varaha also teaches us many lessons. One of these is the importance of conquering anger, which goes against the grain of leading a virtuous life, said Dhamal Ramakrishnan in a discourse. Brahma’s four sons, Sanaka, Sananthana, Sanadhana and Sanath Kumara were expected to help in creation. However, their minds were focused only on God and on attaining moksha; to this end they reached Vaikunta, with the intention of being in His presence. At the portal, the two dwarapalakas, Jaya and Vijaya, impertinently prevented them from entering by barring their entry with a golden pole. Incensed at what they perceived as high-handedness, the four brothers cursed them to be born on earth. Horrified at the turn of events, the dwarapalakas engaged in a heated argument with the four. The noise was enough to reach the ears of Vishnu who summoned them all.

After hearing both sides, Vishnu informed the dwarapalakas that they should have permitted the siblings to enter; further, having been the reason for making them curse, the two gatekeepers had only two choices: they could be born a hundred times as His devotees and lead a devout life. Or, they could opt for three births as demons and Vishnu Himself would take avatar to vanquish them in combat. The two dwarapalakas immediately choose to be born as asuras, since they were eager to return to Vaikunta at the earliest.

Interestingly, in Narayaneeyam, Narayana Bhattathiri says, “Those who want to enter Vaikunta should not carry the baggage of anger or any negative emotions. You [Vishnu] have decided You should come down on earth for a reason. It is all Your doing. You make everything happen.” As per Vishnu’s dispensation, the two dwarapalakas were born with negative qualities such as krodham, kamam and lobham. Signifying the first, we know them as Hranyakasipu and Hrianyaksha; in the second as Ravana and Kumbhakarna and in the final one as Sisupala and Dantavakra.

