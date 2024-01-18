Thirukkurungudi celebrated

January 18, 2024 04:55 am | Updated 04:55 am IST

The tenth mantra of the Apratiratha Sukta can be taken to refer to the Vishnu kshetra — Thirukkurungudi, said V.S. Karunakarachariar in a discourse. The word dhvaja, used in the mantra, has many meanings, one of which is linga. To the right of the Thirukkurungudi shrine is the Mahendra hill, which itself looks like a linga. There is a painting of a linga in the left wall of the sanctum sanctorum. There is a separate shrine for Siva to the north of the main shrine of Vishnu. This Siva is referred to as Mahendragirinatha. Siva got rid of Brahma’s curse in this kshetra. Siva received nectar here and was also taught the Sudarsana mantra, and was asked to stay on in the temple. This legend of Siva’s release from Brahma’s curse is repeated in other places like Badri and Thirukkandiyur in Tamil Nadu, because the same leela of Lord Narayana is repeated in many kalpas.

Priests who serve in the Badrinarayana temple first come to Thriukkurungudi to worship Vishnu, who is called Nambi. Thirukkurungudi Nambi honoured Ramanujacharya, by learning the Ashtakshara mantra from the Acharya. Vishnu is seen in the Thirukkurungudi temple in five forms — Malai mel Nambi (Lord on the hill), Nindra Nambi (standing posture), Kidanda Nambi (reclining posture), Irunda Nambi (sitting posture) and Vadivazhagiya Nambi (the One with a beautiful form). The tenth mantra also has the word ishavah, meaning five. During the Brahmotsava, the five idols are taken on five Garuda vahanas. It can thus be inferred that the tenth mantra of Apratiratha Sukta refers to Thirukkurungudi.