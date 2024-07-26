Lord Siva is ever present to help His devotees. He is the boatman who journeys with the devotee and helps him cross the stream of life. He also delivers all that a true devotee seeks, said Va Ve Su in a discourse on the history of Thirugnanasambandar’s gnana pal. Hailed as Isvarakoti (divine messenger), Thirugnanasambandar was born to Sivapadahrudayar and Bhagavathiyar. The father, a staunch devotee of Siva, who lived during a time of religious strife, undertook a penance for a child. He did not pray for a healthy, strong child. Instead he prayed for a son who would ensure that Saivism and Vedantism might flourish and “that the southern region might surpass the glory of all other regions and progress further.” The child would whimper like a lost soul often, but was raised well. At three years, when Sivapadahrudayar was stepping out to carry out his daily rituals at the temple tank, the child refused to let him go, until the father had no choice but to take him along.

Leaving the child on the steps to the tank, the father immersed himself in the water. Not seeing his father for long the child began to weep, remembering his association with Lord Siva in Kailasam. Siva, seated on the sacred boat, instructed His divine consort Umaiyal to give the child in a gold cup, a feed of the milk which gushed from her breast. In his Periya Puranam, Sekkizhar sums it up thus: The goddess, the first cause of everything, the one who gave birth to the seven worlds, blended into her milk the sweet ambrosia of inconceivable gnosis of Siva and placed the cup in the weeping child’s hand and bestowed Her grace upon him. The child came to be known as Thirugnanasambandar.

