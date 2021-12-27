The yogic tradition

Sir John George Woodroffe, a judge of the Calcutta High court, once found a yogi outside his court, and tested him to see if he indeed had supernatural vision, said M.A. Manickavelu in a discourse.

The yogi said he could tell the judge what was happening back home in his house in England. He asked the judge to lock him up in a room , and when later the yogi emerged from the room, he told the judge what was happening at that particular moment in the judge’s family home in England.

Much later, the judge had a letter from his daughter, which said a yogi had visited the judge’s family in England, and she had told the yogi about the happenings in England. The yogi, whom Woodroffe had questioned, had not left India. He had just spent some time in a room and had accurately narrated what was happening thousands of miles away. And yet, here was the judge’s daughter claiming he visited them. Woodroffe realised the power of the yogi, and understood the greatness of the Hindu yogic tradition. He came to believe in Hindu tantric traditions, and wrote a book on Kundalini yoga titled ‘The Serpent Power – The Secrets of Tantric and Shaktic Yoga.’

Upasana of Goddess Shakti gives one spiritual strength. No wonder Abirami Bhattar stresses that She is worshipped by mortals, devas and by sages, known for their purity. Bhattar says Siva and Sakthi are inseparable. If one worships Sakthi alone, She will depart from one’s heart. Bhattar shows that for Her to reside always in one’s heart and mind, one must worship both Siva and Sakthi. If we have wicked thoughts how can the soft feet of Ambal be placed in our hearts? We must get rid of undesirable thoughts and keep our hearts pure so that we can welcome Her into our hearts.