The word of God

In the Gita, Krishna clearly states that sastras ordain us to do only the right and avoid whatever is wrong, and hence they provide guidelines for the good conduct and welfare of all beings. This is solely for our own benefit and to help us to come out of our ignorance about the purpose of our lives in worldly existence, which is to be freed from samsara, pointed out Swami Vidyashankara Saraswati in a discourse.

From the Upanishads that contain the revelations of many sages in meditation, it is clear that the Supreme Brahman is the Primordial Being who created Brahma in the beginning and also taught him the Vedas. He is the revealer of the knowledge of the Self and is the refuge for all those who desire to seek liberation. The Vedas are deemed as the very word of God. They are held to ‘apaurusheya,’ not the work of any human being. They are His command, and their teachings are meant to be followed by all. Sastras give commands such as ‘speak the truth, uphold dharma, respect one’s parents, preceptor and guests, and so on. They also point out those actions to be avoided, such as speaking the untruth. If one abides by these commands one not only wins God’s approval but also is sure to progress in spiritual pursuit.

Scriptural practices instil in us the spirit of service to God by reminding us that we are His servants. It is our fortune to be recipients of His grace, kindness and benevolence. But if one fails to follow the rules, it means he is ignoring the Lord Himself. He continues to be in samsara by yielding to desires. He develops the tendency to do what is not to be done and fails to do what ought to be done. Actions good and bad have their effects and are consolidated as each individual’s karma.