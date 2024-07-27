GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The way out of sins

Published - July 27, 2024 04:15 am IST

The tenets of Hinduism lay stress on concepts like heaven and hell, noble souls and sinners, good and bad deeds, world here and hereafter. Puranas say the tribulations that a person may undergo in the world of hell are indescribable. People may commit mistakes or sins through their minds, words or other physical faculties (manas, vak and kayam). Sri Kesava Vajapayer Swamy said if a person turns a talebearer, he incurs sins through the same. For cleansing of our sins, various ways are suggested such as taking a dip in holy rivers like the Ganga, fasting on Ekadasi, following dharmas with steadfastness, regulation in food (Ahara Niyamam), pinning faith in Sastras, believing the words of learned men, controlling the mind and senses, and giving charity to good and deserving people. Yudhishthira asked grandsire Bhishma what was the best time to give charity, and Bhishma replied that whenever a pious person is seen, charity should be extended immediately.

For a person who is habitual in committing mistakes, how will the remedial measures (prayaschita) rescue him? It will be like an elephant sprinkling sand on its head after it has been given a bath. Our sins will be destroyed automatically like bamboo catching fire by friction in a gusty wind. But the same bamboo will grow again if it rains because the roots are not destroyed. By chanting the names of God (Namasankeerthanam), the evil effects of our sinful deeds will be completely uprooted.

With deep devotion, all our actions should be submitted to His satisfaction.

