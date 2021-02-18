The way of tradition

18 February 2021 21:25 IST

The Vaishnava tradition upholds the pristine truths enshrined in the Vedas and the Upanishads through the hymns of the azhwars and the lineage of acharyas for the benefit of the jivatmas. The Divya Prabandha hymns of the Azhwars were brought to light through the efforts of Nathamuni, who is held to be the foremost acharya. Nathamuni was directly inspired by Nammazhwar and he codified the Prabandha hymns.

In a discourse, Vanamaamalai Sri Padmanabha Swamy drew attention to an oft-quoted analogy that expresses how the tradition has evolved and has been preserved by the lineage. The Azhwars are compared to the rain bearing clouds and have drawn from the boundless ocean of grace of Lord Ranganatha to pour the essence on to the hill of Nathamuni. The waterfalls from this source refer to the teachings of Nathamuni’s immediate disciples, the Poorvacharyas like Alavandar who have been immersed in the hymns of azhwars. They have also been blessed to intuitively grasp their inner thoughts. To continue the analogy, just as the water from the falls collects as ponds and pools, their explanations, interpretations, discourses, etc, reach Ramanuja and his disciples. From here it further trickles as rivulets to reach the many jivatmas struggling to get out of samsara.

The tradition has thus been preserved in the ‘Eedu,’ the valuable commentaries of the acharyas. The disciples down the line have tried to re-state and consolidate the teachings of the masters as further commentaries. The main message is one of hope that the Lord’s feet can be attained by every jivatma who longs for it. The determined jiva has to wait for the Lord’s grace once he has surrendered to His feet. Azhwars have displayed this patient wait in their hymns. The jivas, like the saplings sown in the fields, are under the farmer’s grace. They have to submit themselves with faith to whatever the farmer wishes to do with them.

