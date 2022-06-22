The way of penance

We often speak of penance but how is one to understand its import? Who really does penance? The term ‘tapas’ refers to penance or asceticism, which is identified in qualities of heart like truthfulness, ahimsa, endurance, selfless service and so on, rather than certain external marks and ways of life. In fact, Tiruvalluvar says that ‘thavam,’ the Tamizh word for ‘tapas’ or penance, is manifest in each individual’s desire to consciously practise these qualities and principles in day-to-day life, pointed out Sri Nallur Sa Saravanan in a discourse.

All beings are bound to reach God whether they are aware of this or not. Every birth brings with it many opportunities to each individual who tries to learn about this quest. The time-tested rule, ‘learning and practising what is learnt,’ that helps one to become mature and adept in any field or vocation is also relevant for those who wish to tread this path to reach the ultimate goal. There is the chance to improve one’s nature and mind by penance. There is no time limit for this process.

Tiruvalluvar gives prime place to endurance or tolerance which he says is reflected in people’s nature in two ways, the ability to accept whatever is one’s lot and also refraining from causing harm to other beings. More important is his observation that when one gets the desire to do penance, one automatically directs his actions to a certain worthwhile purpose. The result is most beneficial as this makes him avoid all those acts that are not relevant for him in life. The life of Ramalinga Adigalar is an example of how leading a life of penance can endow one with higher and subtle attainments. This saint, who lived among us, has inspired many into the paths of satya and dharma by the way he lived his life rather than by merely speaking of these values.