The way of great men

The significance of purana stories lies in the many deep Vedanta truths they convey to the common man. For instance, all of us are aware of the human tendency to err very easily and naturally. This is because the senses in human beings are outward bound and it requires great penance, self control and determination to overpower the senses, pointed out Sri Krishnamurthy Sastrigal in a discourse. The Bhagavata Purana quotes the incident of how Brahma, who is guided by the Supreme Lord to create the world and its beings, gets trapped in his desire for Vak, a being of his own creation. He then feels ashamed for this unethical intention. At this point, his own sons, the sages Marichi, Angiras, Atri and others, advise him that his dishonourable desire does not become one who has been endowed with extraordinary powers to create by the Lord.

It is a fact that at times even Indra and other celestial beings yield to passions and commit sins. There is much danger in such acts of theirs as these can send wrong signals to the common man. But by virtue of their severe penance, they make amends for their sins. In the case of Brahma, he sheds his present body as prayaschitta and then gains another one to continue creation. Similarly, during the instance of Daksha Yagna, Dakshayani too gives up her body through severe penance when she feels remorse at the turn of events and she regrets her act of not heeding Siva’s words. Such rigorous penance and prayaschitta are not possible for all. That is why in the Gita, Krishna states that much depends on the character and behaviour of great men whose example has a strong and guiding effect on common people. “Whatsoever a great man does, the same is done by others as well. Whatever standard he sets, the world follows.”

