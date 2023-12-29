December 29, 2023 05:08 am | Updated December 28, 2023 05:58 pm IST

The turbulent senses drag the mind of even a wise man. If a person can draw his senses away from worldly things as a tortoise draws in its limbs, then his wisdom will be firmly set. Lord Krishna explains the vicious cycle of longing for the sense objects to Arjuna in the Srimad Bhagavad Gita Chapter 2 slokas 62 and 63 — attachment emerges to a man thinking about sense objects. From attachment desire, from desire anger, from anger delusion, from delusion the loss of memory; the destruction of discrimination and with that a person is lost. He will be in the swirl of samsara with repeated births and deaths (punarapi jananam punarapi maranam).

Valayapettai Sri Ramachariar said in a discourse that everyone has one kind of torment or the other, from a tiny insect to Brahma, the God of creations (all celestials included). People who are in the pursuit of worldly pleasures will develop mental distress caused by agitation and may become nonplussed. When distress grows, a person may not get wisdom and a clear vision of truth.

The reason for all the above is our papa karma (past deeds). We should never try to seek remedies to overcome this by ourselves without the blessings of God. If we worship God who has “Subhaasrayathvam“ — the power of neutralising our sins (subhathvam) and who is the ultimate refuge for us (Aasrayathvam), we can easily cross the sea of samsara with no rebirths.

