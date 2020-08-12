The two sampaths

In chapter 16 of the Bhagavad Gita, we find Lord Krishna talking of daivim sampath and asurim sampath, said Valayapet Ramachariar in a discourse. He says those in this Prakrti fall into two categories — those who have daivim sampath and those who have asurim sampath. The Lord defines the qualities that those in the first category have. They are fearless; their minds have no trace of rajas or tamas; they know that the self is different from the body. They perform daanam. Daanam is to give what one has legitimately earned. To take away what belongs to another and to give it to others does not constitute daanam. Those who have daivim sampath have control of the mind (damah); they perform all the prescribed yajnas. Svadhyayah is another trait. This means that they study the Vedas; they do tapas. Arjavam is a distinguishing trait in them — that is, there is no conflict between thought, word and deed.
As they think, so they say, and do. They practise ahimsa — they never hurt others. They give up everything that is undesirable. They have compassion towards all — bhuteshu daya; they are unattached to sense objects (aloluptvam). They are gentle in their ways (maardavam). They are ashamed to do wrong things. They are not affected even if objects that please the senses are readily available. They have tejah — the power to keep the wicked away. They have patience (Kshama). They have the determination (dhrtih) to do the right thing, even when it is dangerous to do so.
Saucam is another characteristic they have. Saucam means not just external purity or hygiene as we understand it. It also means keeping one’s mind pure. They do not have excessive pride (na atimaanitaa). These are the many qualities found in those who are born for a divine purpose.
