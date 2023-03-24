The two friendships

March 24, 2023 05:04 am | Updated 05:04 am IST

God has taken the manifestation of Nara and Narayana at Badrikasramam to save people. Asuras are several types and their way of asking boons will also be as many kinds. The asura Dambodhbhava had undergone rigorous penance and got a unique boon from the God of creations that he should be bestowed with thousand shields (kavachas) and each kavacha can be destroyed only by a person having undergone penance for at least twelve years. Through this he thought he could not be killed by anyone. He disturbed all the people and finally went to Nara and Narayana. While Nara was fighting with Dambodhbhava, Narayana would be in penance for twelve years and a kavacha would be removed. Changing the turn between Nara and Narayana, the fight and the penance, they removed 999 kavachas of the asura. Left with the last one, the asura had fled and sought asylum with the Sun God. Karna was born to Kunthi Devi with a kavacha and a pair of earlobes. Kavacha represented the asura and earlobes the Sun God. That is why Karna was a mixed personality.

Duryodhana was an asura by name Kali in his previous birth. He prayed to Lord Siva that in his next birth he should have a steely body and should not be killed by Narayana. Out of a curse by Goddess Parvathi Devi, Duryodhana’s body became weak below the hip.

Karna was known for show off and Duryodhana for jealousy and they both became friends. Lord Narayana and Nara are born as Krishna and Arjuna and were friends. Lord has overpowered the evilly friends.

In our mind of Kurukshethra, we should not give room for evil thoughts to spring up, said Dr. Venkatesh in a discourse.