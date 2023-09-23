September 23, 2023 04:37 am | Updated September 22, 2023 07:01 pm IST

One need not look beyond the Vedas for liberating knowledge. The Vedas never question the empirical utility of the world. When we include vedic-based system in our life, we will find it easier to dovetail the three yogas, and prepare for moksha which is the ultimate goal, said Swami Paramarthananda in a discourse.

We live in a materialistic society, with constant display of money and its pleasures. Lord Krishna says, “Society can be prosperous, improve quality of life, pleasure and comfort but such a society can never have dharma, nor moksha. Those materialistic, atheistic people are as invalidated as the empty pleasures.” Saint Tyagaraja has sung on ‘álpa sukham’. If we are enslaved by fickle sense organs, we will have fleeting satisfaction, but not fulfilment.

Bhakti , Gnana and Karma are three yogic ways of attaining moksha. Lord Krishna recommends the Karma Yoga as the easiest and simplest of the three paths leading to the same goal. In this world if one enjoys some advantage or disadvantage it is because of the karma of one’s previous lives. Realising this and acting virtuously at all times is key to staying on the right path. Sanatana Dharma does not condemn anyone, eternally. All are enabled to lead a true dharmic life, whatever be one’s circumstance, to uplift oneself spiritually.

One might argue that we do not live in a vedic society, but a democratic one. One must never practice what is banned by law in the society one lives in. Certain things are impractical to follow. For example, in a vedic society it was recommended that washrooms be at least 100 metres from one’s residence. That is not the norm in the current times. The vedic way of life is one that has evolved, keeping pace with changing times and outlook.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.