The three types of soul

February 25, 2023 05:22 am | Updated 05:22 am IST

The jeevas (souls) are classified into three types — Baddha, Muktha and Nithya. Baddhas are the people who are enslaved to the faculties and caught in the swirl of the sea of samsara, taking repeated births and deaths. Mukthas are those people who are liberated and who enjoy the divine bliss in Srivaikunta. Nithyas are always in Srivaikunta rendering service like Garuda, the official carrier, Adhisesha, the reclining bed of the Lord and Vishwaksena, the celestial who removes all obstacles. In a hurricane, many things are trapped and carried away by it. So is our mind with the faculties and dragged by them. We develop egotism, self-pride and arrogance. These can be overcome by practising devotion. It is classified into various forms, said Velukudi Sri Krishnan Swamy in a discourse.

They are: 1. Ahimsa — abstaining from killing or giving pain to others by thought, word or deed. 2. Always speaking truth 3. Controlling the senses 4. Meditation 5. Following religious practice continuously 6. Patience and 7. Compassion. Those with sathva guna will do good things and will not seek fame. The people with Rajo guna will do but go after name and fame. The Thamo guna people will perform with a tinge of lassitude.

We think that God is delaying or postponing the grant of Moksha to us. But it is said that God waits whether we have become fully matured to be fit enough.

After the purpose of His incarnation was over, Sri Krishna decided to depart from this world. Uddhava, a great devotee, begged Him that he too be taken along with to the heaven. The Lord replied that time has not come yet and told him to meditate at Badrikasramam.