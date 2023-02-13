February 13, 2023 05:42 am | Updated 05:42 am IST

The three qualities Sattva, Rajas and Tamas are inherent in us. They are also called as matters that matter in our life to decide who we want to be. It is said Sattva predominates in celestials, while Rajas in human beings and Tamas in Rakshasas/demons. They are malignants and incendiaries. Satva refers to possessing good qualities, Rajas denotes dusty mind and Tamas sheer ignorance. Each one outweighing the other two in predominance. It is sattva that helps us undertake more of Godly works. We can tilt more towards Sattva in three ways — by eating Satvik food which enhances satvik qualities in us; by listening to the advice and guidance of elders and Acharyas who have rich experience; by getting up early in the morning every day.

Smrithis guide in our day-to-day living and it dins into us, the necessity of rising up early. In early hours the degree of Sattva will be high and so we can be benefited. It is during the early hours that darkness sets disappearing and natural light starts beaming. It is believed that during this time the darkness from our mind is dispelled and the light of knowledge begins to glow. By just a mere folding of our two hands before God, He becomes melted, said Sri Parasara Badri Bhattar in a discourse. An elephant may not listen to its mahout sometimes, but God who need not listen to anyone can be tethered easily with our devotion. For our sins committed, even if we prostrate 10,000 times, we cannot cleanse. But due to His divine mercy, by just prostrating once at His feet which is softer than lotus, we can derive His blessings.