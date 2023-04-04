Mahavir’s stress on Ahimsa

April 04, 2023 04:12 am | Updated April 03, 2023 07:16 pm IST

The core of Mahavir’s teaching is Ahimsa. Ahimsa, in Jain scriptures is described as “Dhammo mangal mukittham,” the most auspicious and supreme dharma. Mahavir’s Ahimsa is so vast that not only is it a “reverence for life,” but it simply is a reverence and breakdown of boundaries. While talking about Ahimsa, Mahavir emphasised that each individual connects with the universe, as “the sea in the drop” to develop this intense compassion. It is only when one realises “Ti manasi”, that each being is me, that one starts to break their limitations to extend Ahimsa. The realisation that every being has a soul ‘just like mine’, and the acceptance of the idea that “Sukha” or bliss is the desire of every being and that “Dukha” or sorrow is not desired by any being, ‘just like me’, this “Advaita Bhavna,” the experience of non-duality, is the seed of Ahimsa.

Ahimsa, in action is the most rigorous, in thought and mind is the most difficult, and as the dharma of the soul is transcendental. Anekantavad is the ahimsa in thought and mind. One of the most significant contributions of Jainism, which is very relevant to the present is “Anekantavad,” the theory of non-absolutism. It is our thoughts and believes which make us inclusive or exclusive. In societies to accept the view of the other, even if it is contrary to yours is important or else there will always remain conflict. Every human is entitled to the freedom of thought and expression. Non intervention in this freedom and being accommodative enough to accept other’s opinion is the principle of Anekant.

Ahimsa is “Ariyavayanmey”, the most sacred and purest principle of dharma, “Deva vitam namansanti”, the dharma that compels even the gods of the heavens to bow down to its upholders, and “Danam setham abhaydayanam”, the best gift and supreme compassion to the universe. On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti let us all revel in reverence for the three A’s of Mahavir.

ADVERTISEMENT