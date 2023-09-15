HamberMenu
The teachings of the Ramayana

September 15, 2023 04:34 am | Updated 04:34 am IST

Vedas made their appearance in the form of the Ramayana. They reveal things that are not known to us (Vedayatheethi Veda:). Akkarakkani Srinidhi swamy said in a discourse that Sri Rama exhibited the tenets codified in the Vedas through His conduct and behaviour. The Vedas are the source of dharma, and Sri Rama was the upholder and embodiment of dharma. The concluding part of the Vedas is called Upanishads, which denotes taking us nearer to God.

Sage Valmiki has brought out in the Ramayana the five essential elements of life to be known by all. They are: realising the nature of one’s self, means understanding that we are the subjects of God (Aatma Swaroopam), Lakshmana and Bharatha are portrayed as Sri Rama’s servitudes; realising the nature of God — Lord Narayana Himself has manifested as Sri Rama (Bhagawad Swaroopam); the ways and means to attain Him (Upaaya Swaroopam) — Vibheeshana is cited as the best example for Upaayam who had unconditionally surrendered at the feet of Sri Rama; the various obstacles that stand in our way (Virodhi Swaroopam) — Vibheeshana had not hesitated to tell Sri Rama that he was the brother of Ravana. We must admit that we committed various faults and sins and seek pardon; the end result (Phala Swaroopam) — Vibheeshana became the servitor of Lord Rama. God is sure to embrace and take us to his domain, Sri Vaikunta.

