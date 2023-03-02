The source of support

March 02, 2023 05:14 am | Updated 05:14 am IST

We need the support of many people in life — parents, good friends, teachers and men of high moral calibre, elaborated R. Narayanan, in a discourse. Thiruvalluvar says that there can be nothing more auspicious for a man than to have a good wife. If he also has good children, then that is like being endowed with valuable ornaments. A good wife is a source of strength to her husband, especially when he faces troubles, financial or otherwise.

We must seek the company of virtuous people, for they are the ones who sustain the world through their upright conduct. The Tamil work Moothurai says that water which is used to irrigate crops, also flows to weeds, and keeps them alive. We get copious rains only because of the presence in this world of men with laudable traits. We also benefit because of this, though we may lack such sterling qualities. We may not have intrinsic merits, but association with great men will work to our benefit. We must find people who never deviate from the moral path, and befriend them. We should see them as our relatives. Associating with such men will prove to be our biggest strength, emphasises Thiruvalluvar.

Learned men can guide us to take the right path. It is important that a ruler of a country takes the advice of scholars. Thiruvalluvar says that a ruler who takes the advice of men of learning can never be defeated. An honest man, who has all desirable virtues, cannot tolerate even a small blemish in his character. Even if he makes a small mistake, he will repent for it, and be ashamed of what he has done. Life is full of hurdles, and it is like traversing a slippery path. Just as a man on a slippery path needs a stick to help him maintain his balance, so also do we need the help of great men to help us through life.