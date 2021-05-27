The source of creation

When one starts analysing the how and why of all this wonderful creation, and also the way it is sustained seamlessly through time immemorial, it automatically creates a humbling effect. The enormity of the task of creation and the subtlety and profound implications that surface continue to be awe inspiring. The Upanishads state that Brahman alone is both the instrumental and material cause of creation and that Brahman remains apart and is not affected by it in any way. This uniqueness and many such subtle features of Brahman as the Divine Principle in creation are explained systematically in the Mundaka Upanishad comprising 64 mantras, pointed out Sri K. Srinivasan in a discourse.

First of all the Upanishad raises the doubt about how this world consisting of the mobile and immobile objects, the conscious and the inert, etc, all have their source in Brahman. The example of potter, clay and pots, is often quoted to show how objects are made in the world by persons who make use of materials and instruments and invest their skill to create a finished object.

The Mundaka uses three examples drawn from daily life to show that the two distinct, the Nimitta and the Upadana causes, are in Brahman alone. The spider weaves a web with thread that it sends forth from its body and the wonder is that it takes it back within itself. Unlike the bird that builds a nest with twigs etc collected from outside, the spider builds its home with material from within itself. The next example of plants growing on earth is to show that what is manifested is only an appearance of the form of the original cause. The third example shows how even lifeless objects such as nails and hair grow in our living body. The truth is that all similarities and differences are subsumed in Supreme Brahman.