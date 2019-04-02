Scriptures attempt a somewhat broad description of the Supreme Brahman as the Absolute Principle not limited by Time or Space. They also say Brahman is not traceable to a cause and has no attributes. Yet it is shown that Brahman is the sole cause of the entire creation and universe without losing its own uniqueness and wholeness. The Mundaka Upanishad states that by knowing the source of creation, one automatically can try to grasp the subtle Brahman, pointed out Sri V. Rajagopala Ganapadigal in a discourse. Does not one admire the beautiful gold ornaments fashioned by a goldsmith or the mud pots by a potter? In this process two different things are involved, that is, there is the material and the instrumental cause by which gold is made into ornaments and mud is made into pots.

But Brahman is both the material and the instrumental cause when engaged in creation of the universe. To show how the One becomes many, the Mundaka quotes simple examples drawn from the world of existence. A spider that weaves a web with thread that it sends forth from its body, that is, with material from within itself, unlike a bird that builds its nest with twigs etc collected from outside. The wonder is that the spider takes it back within itself. From within Brahman the universe becomes manifest during creation; and during dissolution Brahman withdraws everything into itself. Similarly, the growth of plants show that what is manifested is only an appearance of the form of the original cause. Again, hair on the head and body and even nails show how even apparently inanimate and unrelated objects owe their existence to the original cause. One cannot but humbly acknowledge the unfathomable greatness of Brahman considering the enormity in the task of creation.