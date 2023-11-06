The significance of Srirangam

November 06, 2023 05:07 am | Updated 05:07 am IST

Of the 108 Srivaishnava divyadesa kshetras, eight are swayamvyaktha kshetras. That is, God manifested Himself at His desire. Saligramam, Naimisaranyam, Badrikasramam and Pushkar are in the north, and Srirangam, Srimushnam, Thiruvenkatam, and Vanamamalai are in the south. Srirangam is the first among all the kshetras. (Aaadhyam Proktham Swayam Vyaktham). Sri Parasara Badri Bhattar swamy said in a discourse that Srirangam is praised by the Vedas, Azhwars and Acharyas (Maraiyaya Naal Vedathin marai Porul). Lord Ranganatha is called Veda Swarupi.

The Pranavakara Vimana stands as a symbol to explain the meaning of Pranava (the syllable Om). Lord Rama, with His divine consort Sri Sita, worshipped Sri Ranganatha and is called Peria Perumal. This is quoted in Sri Ramayana — Saha Patnya Visalakshyaa Narayanam Upagamath.

The main sanctum sanctorum is surrounded by seven courts (saptha praakara), and each one is identified by a chandhas (Vedic hymns in poetic metre) and a place of the universe (loka). The first praakara is surrounded by Gayathri Chandas and Sathya Loka, second by Ushnik and Tapo Loka, Third by Anushtup and Janoloka, fourth by Bruhathi and Maho Loka, fifth by Pankthi and Suvarloka, sixth by Thrishtup and Bhuvar Loka and the last Praakara by Jagathi Chandhas and Bhuloka — the Earth.

Sage Narada had narrated Sri Ranga Brahma Vidhya to Prahlada. Srirangam is the divine body of the Lord in which the Pranava Vimanam is the head, the two Cauvery rivers are hands, the other eight holy waters are legs, and the sacred pond Chandra Pushkarini is His heart, the two letters ‘Rangam’ is the life — air (prana).