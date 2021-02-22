22 February 2021 22:57 IST

The most significant marriage ritual is panigrahana, said V.S. Karunakarachariar, in a discourse. The groom and the bride take seven steps around the fire, and this is called saptapadi. A mantra is recited by the groom, in which he addresses the bride. He holds her hand and says, “I take hold of your hand. In your old age, I will be like a stick you can lean upon for support.” And here is what the groom says for each of the seven steps: “As you take your first step, may our family be blessed with food in plenty. As you take your second step, may we all get nutritive food. As you take your third step, may you help me observe vratas. Let your fourth step bring wealth to my family. May your fifth step bring all material comforts to my family. May your sixth step enable us to enjoy all seasons. As you take your seventh step, may you be one who welcomes saintly persons gladly and respectfully.”

For each of these hopes and wishes he expresses to his wife, the groom prays that Lord Narayana should be her support throughout. Finally, he says to the bride, “You and I have walked seven steps together and have become friends.” The relationship between them is to be one of mutual trust and friendship, none superior to the other. Both are to be friends, each consulting the other, when important decisions are to be made. When the wedding saree is gifted by the groom to the bride, the mantra says, “Even in your absence, the words spoken about you should be the same that are uttered when you are there.” People do not criticise us, when we are present. But the moment our backs are turned, criticisms begin. This marriage mantra means that the daughter-in-law should be so loveable, that she will not be criticised, even when she is absent from the scene.

