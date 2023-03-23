March 23, 2023 05:26 am | Updated March 22, 2023 07:28 pm IST

The Tamil star Utharam in the month of Panguni is traditionally held as an extremely auspicious one for couples. There is an ancient saying that if two people get married in the 12th month (Panguni in the Tamil calendar), on the day of the 12th star (Utharam), they will live in consonance, like two eyes. Such beliefs have their foundation in the fact that a number of our scriptural literature affirms the sanctity of Panguni Utharam as the day on which celestial weddings took place, said Thirukudandhai Dr. Venkatesh.

Our temples reverberate with celebrations of these events during Panguni. Goddess Mahalakshmi’s celestial wedding to Mahavishnu took place on this day. Sita and Rama joined in holy matrimony on Panguni Utharam. Srivilliputtur Andal also married Ranganantha on this auspicious day. It is not only Vaishnavite literature that celebrates the sacred weddings. Siva married Parvati on Panguni Utharam. The marriage of Murugan and Devayanai is also celebrated on this day. Panguni Utharam is the avatara day of Ranganayaki.

At a deeper level, it is the atma vivah day: it is the day when jivatma reaches paramatma. Given that paramatma is in the husband’s position, the jivatma has to reach the paramatma. How does one achieve this? It is best exemplified by Sri Ramanujar. The best way is to offer saranagati on this day. To this effect, he reached the Rangananthaswamy Temple in Tiruchi with his disciples and rendered Gadhyatraiyam. As mentioned earlier, Panguni Utharam is the avatara day of Ranganayaki and when Ranganatha visits her, on this day, a mattayadi utsavam is held, a festival where a mock argument is staged between the god and goddess. In mock anger, the doors of Ranganayaki are kept shut and Ranganatha will wait outside, even as he is pelted with flowers, butter and other soft items, until the arrival of Nammazhwar. Forthwith, Ranganatha and Ranganayaki will appear together. At this juncture, Ramanuja offered saranagati to the Lord and prayed that his jivatma as well as those of countless other who offer saranagati on this day be accepted by the Lord.