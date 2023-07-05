The sacred animal

July 05, 2023 05:02 am | Updated 05:02 am IST

The Uttara Parva of the Bhavishya Purana says that in every part of the cow’s body dwells a deva, elaborated Velukkudi Krishnan in a discourse. The sun and moon are in its eyes. Goddess Sarasvathi is in its tongue. The Maruts are in its teeth. The Aswini twins are in its ears. Rudra and Brahma are in the tips of its horns. Gandharvas and apsaras are in its hump. The four oceans are in its stomach. The Ganges is in the portion covered by its tail. Bhudevi and Lakshmi reside in its behind. In its nerves are elephants. In its bones are hills. In its four feet are the four Purusharthas. The Pranava is in its grunt. The eleven Rudras are in its neck. Lord Vishnu resides in its entire body.

Thus, everything that is sacred is in the cow’s body. When a cow can no longer yield milk, we turn it out or sell it. Cows must be cared for even after they have stopped yielding milk. Even if we insist on looking at them only from a utilitarian point of view, they can still be considered useful for their dung and urine are useful in agriculture. Cow dung can also be used to produce gobar gas. A simple question to ask ourselves is: “Would we turn out a member of the family, because he is old or weak?” A cow is as much a member of our family as humans are. So, we must care for cows which are old or which are sick.

Each state in India has its own variety of cows. Thus we have Bargur, Manapparai, Umbalacheri in Tamil Nadu; Ongole in Andhra; Vechur in Kerala; Amritamahal, Hallikar in Karnataka; Kankrej and the high yielding Gir in Gujarat; Deoni, Dangi in Maharashtra; Badri in Uttarakhand; Gumusari in Orissa; Tharparkar and Sahival in Rajasthan; Malvi in Madhya Pradesh; and Gangatiri in Uttar Pradesh to name a few indigenous varieties of cattle.