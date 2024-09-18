The role of preceptors

Acharyas lead us to Lord Narayana, said Kazhiyur B. Devarajan in a discourse. But they cannot give us birth. So, when we reach Lord Narayana through an Acharya, we feel reassured that the result can only be liberation. Pillai Lokacharya wrote a work titled Srivachana Bhushanam. The title shows us that the work is an ornament for every seeker of moksha. The work has four prakaranas (cantos). But it can be seen as dealing with six topics. They are Purushakara Vaibhavam, Sadhanasya Gauravam, Tadadikari Krityam, Satguroopa Sevanam, Haridayam Ahetukeem and Gurorupaayataam. Purushakara Vaibhavam is about the role of Goddess Mahalakshmi as the one who intercedes on our behalf. Sadhanasya Gauravam is about the greatness of prapatti (surrender). Tadadikari Krityam lays down the rules to be followed by one who has resorted to prapatti. In other words, we have here the code of conduct to be followed by those who have surrendered.

Satguroopa Sevanam deals with how we should seek a preceptor and serve him. Haridayam Ahetukeem is about the Lord’s mercy and His kindness. Gurorupaayataam elaborates on the role of the preceptor in enabling us to cross the ocean of samsara. Acharyas play an important role in our lives. In chapter 18 of the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna tells us about the easiest way to reach Him, namely Saranagati, or total surrender to Him. He sent down Acharyas to guide us, so that we seek the path that leads us to Him. We owe a debt of gratitude to our preceptors.