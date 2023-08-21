ADVERTISEMENT

The richness of devotion

August 21, 2023 05:00 am | Updated August 20, 2023 11:01 pm IST

Sruta Deva was ​a poor, learned​ and pious​ man, and a great devotee of Lord​ Krishna. He lived in Mithila during ​Krishna’s time. ​The kingdom was ruled by King ​Bahulaswa Janaka​, who was also a devotee of Krishna.​ 

Bahulaswa Janaka celebrated Sita Kalyanam every year, and once wished to invite Krishna to the grand event, S​mt. Prabha Senesh​ said in a discourse. The king chose Samiravarma​, Sruta Deva’s neighbour, to extend the invitation to Krishna. When Samiravarma ​mentioned this to Sruta Deva, ​the latter too expressed his desire to invite the Lord to his house.​ Samiravarma thought ​this was futile but ​nevertheless conveyed Sruta Deva‘s invitation.

Krishna accepted the golden box containing the ​king’s invitation written on golden sheets​, and Sruta Deva’s missive on a palm leaf. The Lord assured Samira​varma that He would call upon ​both.​

​Unfortunately, on the day of ​Krishna’s visit, Sruta Deva ​took ill with a high fever. His son Yatu Deva went to see if he could bring the physician ​Dhanvanthari Sharma, but ​Dhanvanthari ​was away witness​ing ​Krishna’s arrival. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sruta Deva ​despised himself. He said he was the poorest of the poor and should not have​ invited the Lord of the Lords. Miraculously​, God ​arrived in the guise of the physician and His magical touch helped Sruta Deva recover.​ Krishna ​was at the king’s palace and simultaneously ​in Sruta Deva’s hut​, showering His blessings.

Srimad Bhagavatham narrates this story in ​the Dasamaskandham (Chapter 10). God does not distinguish between ​the wealthy and ​the poor​. He sees only the richness of devotion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US