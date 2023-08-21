HamberMenu
The richness of devotion

August 21, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST

Sruta Deva was ​a poor, learned​ and pious​ man, and a great devotee of Lord​ Krishna. He lived in Mithila during ​Krishna’s time. ​The kingdom was ruled by King ​Bahulaswa Janaka​, who was also a devotee of Krishna.​ 

Bahulaswa Janaka celebrated Sita Kalyanam every year, and once wished to invite Krishna to the grand event, S​mt. Prabha Senesh​ said in a discourse. The king chose Samiravarma​, Sruta Deva’s neighbour, to extend the invitation to Krishna. When Samiravarma ​mentioned this to Sruta Deva, ​the latter too expressed his desire to invite the Lord to his house.​ Samiravarma thought ​this was futile but ​nevertheless conveyed Sruta Deva‘s invitation.

Krishna accepted the golden box containing the ​king’s invitation written on golden sheets​, and Sruta Deva’s missive on a palm leaf. The Lord assured Samira​varma that He would call upon ​both.​

​Unfortunately, on the day of ​Krishna’s visit, Sruta Deva ​took ill with a high fever. His son Yatu Deva went to see if he could bring the physician ​Dhanvanthari Sharma, but ​Dhanvanthari ​was away witness​ing ​Krishna’s arrival. 

Sruta Deva ​despised himself. He said he was the poorest of the poor and should not have​ invited the Lord of the Lords. Miraculously​, God ​arrived in the guise of the physician and His magical touch helped Sruta Deva recover.​ Krishna ​was at the king’s palace and simultaneously ​in Sruta Deva’s hut​, showering His blessings.

Srimad Bhagavatham narrates this story in ​the Dasamaskandham (Chapter 10). God does not distinguish between ​the wealthy and ​the poor​. He sees only the richness of devotion.

