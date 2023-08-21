Sruta Deva was a poor, learned and pious man, and a great devotee of Lord Krishna. He lived in Mithila during Krishna’s time. The kingdom was ruled by King Bahulaswa Janaka, who was also a devotee of Krishna.
Bahulaswa Janaka celebrated Sita Kalyanam every year, and once wished to invite Krishna to the grand event, Smt. Prabha Senesh said in a discourse. The king chose Samiravarma, Sruta Deva’s neighbour, to extend the invitation to Krishna. When Samiravarma mentioned this to Sruta Deva, the latter too expressed his desire to invite the Lord to his house. Samiravarma thought this was futile but nevertheless conveyed Sruta Deva‘s invitation.
Krishna accepted the golden box containing the king’s invitation written on golden sheets, and Sruta Deva’s missive on a palm leaf. The Lord assured Samiravarma that He would call upon both.
Unfortunately, on the day of Krishna’s visit, Sruta Deva took ill with a high fever. His son Yatu Deva went to see if he could bring the physician Dhanvanthari Sharma, but Dhanvanthari was away witnessing Krishna’s arrival.
Sruta Deva despised himself. He said he was the poorest of the poor and should not have invited the Lord of the Lords. Miraculously, God arrived in the guise of the physician and His magical touch helped Sruta Deva recover. Krishna was at the king’s palace and simultaneously in Sruta Deva’s hut, showering His blessings.
Srimad Bhagavatham narrates this story in the Dasamaskandham (Chapter 10). God does not distinguish between the wealthy and the poor. He sees only the richness of devotion.
