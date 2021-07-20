The realised soul

The Upanishads state that the Supreme Brahman is the highest principle and to reach Brahman is the ultimate goal of all beings. But how is Brahman to be known or seen? How is one to search for Brahman? In this context, it is interesting to note that Adi Sankara shows that Brahman can be seen in the lotus of one’s heart through intense devotion and contemplation, pointed out Sri B. Sundarkumar in a discourse. Among the many epithets used by the acharya to propitiate Siva and Sakti in the hymn Sivananda Lahari, the term hridi punar bhavabhyam indicates the unique and repeated spiritual experiences of the devout souls who feel the presence of the Lord within their being.

In the Katopanishad, Yama tells Nachiketas that the ‘Supreme Brahman, the primordial, effulgent Being and indwelling spirit, subtle, deep, and hidden in the lotus of the heart, is hard to know. But the wise, following the path of meditation, can know Him and thereby get freed from the pain and sorrow of samsara.’ The Taittiriya Upanishad says that Brahman cannot be seen by any human being. That is why the Lord grants Divya Chakshus (divine eyes) to Arjuna to enable him to behold His Vishwaroopa. In the Narayaneeyam, it is said that Brahma is able to see the Lord only due to deep contemplation, in the oneness of his mind, in his inner vision.

Bhakti bhava in the devotee is the only way to evoke the presence of Brahman who is present within all beings without any exception. Even in the most devout, it might happen as momentary flashes and very rarely too. But though fleeting, the experience lingers on, and, in due course, is the cause for the devotee to strive to make this illuminating experience permanent. The devotee is left overwhelmed with gratitude for this unique moment which was possible by His boundless compassion and grace.