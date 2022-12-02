The quintessence of Vedas

December 02, 2022 04:41 am | Updated 04:41 am IST

The origin of Vedas cannot be traced. They have been in existence from time immemorial. In Tamil, the Vedas are called “seyyamozhi” — denoting that it is not authored by anyone. The Vedas tell us the codes of conduct, morals and the virtuous traits needed to our life in the form of commands. The same guidelines as stipulated in the Vedas are transcribed in the form of historic events in the epics Ramayana and Mahabharatha. That is why the Mahabharatha is considered as fifth Veda.

In Tamil, the work of poet Kambar is called Kamba Ramayanam and Villiputhur Azhwan has composed Villi Bharatham. For the machine-like man, the manual prescribed is the Vedas and both the authors have given the essence and import of the Vedas in their work in a nutshell. They presented it in a lucid manner, which is easily understandable. The concept of brotherhood is explained both in the Ramayana and the Mahabharatha. How can the same be explained in two different epics? Shri Nagai Mukundhan said in a discourse that the Ramayana has revealed it through positive approach while the Mahabharatha by negative approach.

How should brothers behave with each other and how to foster the relationship between them is well enacted in a positive manner through Rama and his brothers in the Ramayana. Why should we not develop enmity, anger and animosity with our brothers and what would the result be are clearly conveyed through Duryodhana in the Mahabharatha.

Saint poet Tiruvalluvar has given us Thirukkural. He incorporated in that all the tenets and values found in the Vedas. Thirukkural is called “Poyyamozhi”. By reading these great Tamil works, we can derive all benefits.