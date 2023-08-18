August 18, 2023 04:49 am | Updated 04:49 am IST

Fear is a major factor in human life. We fear something or the other all the time. There are very few exceptions to this. And while we fear many things, our greatest fear is that some harm will come to us, which will result in our death. But those who have love towards all living things, do not care about their own lives. Their quality of mercy shields them from fear, R. Narayanan said in a discourse. This idea is expressed by Thiruvalluvar, who says that he who cares for others does not worry about himself.

For a householder, it is love that holds things together, and makes sure that the family does not fall apart. For a sanyasi, it is the quality of mercy that is most essential. This attribute of kindness to all is also a necessary component in the life of a householder. Thiruvalluvar says that only he who is considerate towards all can be considered a virtuous man. Cheraman Perumal Nayanar was one of the 63 Saivite saints. Sekkizhar’s Peria Puranam, which records the life history of the Nayanmars, says Cheraman Perumal Nayanar could understand the language of animals. This would have enabled him to understand the problems that animals faced, so that he could provide relief to them.

Being merciful, having a forgiving nature and being empathetic help us in many ways. Apart from conferring peace of mind on the one who has such qualities, they also earn for him the love and respect of others. If a man has such virtues, then even an enemy will hesitate to harm him and will, in course of time, become well disposed towards him. Anger makes us nurture grievances, but if we learn to forgive those who offend us and move on, then they will become ashamed of their conduct, and approach us with apologies and perhaps even affection.